MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A TWENTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Chawama police officer has lost his marriage after his wife discovered he attempted to sleep with her mother when she visited them.

Nelly Libetwa, 49, told her daughter Hellen Tembo, 23, how Adam Shiyanda allegedly went to her bedroom naked and wanted to sleep with her a few days after she arrived.