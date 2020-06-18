In search of new Mbesuma

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

THE attendance list at the launch of the Collins Mbesuma Football Academy and the Collins Mbesuma King David Foundation spoke volumes about how he is valued as a human being and athlete.

The comments too highlight the impact Mbesuma has made in his career as well as the envisaged benefits of the academy and foundation.

Luanshya Sports Complex came to life a fortnight ago when soccer luminaries, fans, policymakers and civic leaders turned up to witness the birth of the mining town’s first academy.

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda and Luanshya Municipal Council town clerk Timothy Mambalakata, Luanshya Central Member of Parliament Steve Chungu and his Roan counterpart Joseph Chishala, Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Rix Mweemba, national team coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic, Roan United officials, Mbesuma’s mother and family and representatives of the business sector attended the event.

It looked like a signal for the renaissance of the mining town.

Mbesuma, a 2012 Africa Cup winner, intends to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the almost ghost town through the academy and foundation.

Speaking at the launch through Charity Chola-Munthali, the chief executive officer of Eagles Events Management Ltd, Mbesuma said he intends to use his extraordinary footballing journey to inspire the community.

“To me this is a dream come true to finally launch these two projects, which are very close to my heart,” Mbesuma, who did not travel for the occasion due to restrictions arising from the novel coronavirus, said.

“I was born here in this very town where I was brought up in Roan Section 9, more than three decades ago. I may be a renowned footballer today, but I know what life is [like] in Luanshya’s townships, I know what it feels [like] to live in abject poverty.

“I know the life our mothers and fathers live to put food on the table. I know what it means to be able to buy a bag of mealie-meal. I remember we would admire a person carrying a five kilogramme bag of mealie-meal and say ‘wow, they live well in my community’.”

Mbesuma said he also knows what it means to walk without shoes and play football without boots, as well as how the widows and orphans struggle to put food on the table in Roan.

“I went through all that, I can’t forget all this today now that I am a renowned footballer,” he said.

Apart from winning the 2012 Africa Cup, Mbesuma, the first Zambian to play in the English Premier League, is the fifth player to play for four big teams in the CLICK TO READ MORE