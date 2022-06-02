In-laws entertaining side chicks

A THOUGHT-PROVOKING story is told in the Sunday Mail about a mother who has been entertaining her son’s mistress under the daughter-in-law’s nose. This mother, who is staying with her daughter-in-law while her son is working in Botswana, went to the extent of welcoming the other woman in the couple’s home, claiming that she was just someone she knew.

The other woman had the guts to buy a birthday cake for the couple’s daughter and deliver it to their home, clearly under the influence of the treacherous mother-in-law. And this mother gladly received the cake from her son’s lover in the presence of his wife. Of course, she lied to her daughter-in-law about the true identity of her son’s lover when she delivered the cake at the couple’s home. Apparently, this cunning mother had been having hearty phone conversations with a woman she calls bapongoshi (daughter-in-law), making her son’s wife suspicious. “My mother-in-law told me that someone she knows was going to bring a cake for my baby as a gift, and for sure a good-looking lady brought the cake and a tracksuit for the child because it was her birthday,” the distraught wife was quoted as saying in the Sunday Mail. To cut the long story short, the 29-year-old woman reported her two-faced mother-in-law to Concerned Citizens for Justice and Human Rights for interfering in her marriage. Well, the betrayal by this mother against her daughter-in-law is common in many marriages. Relationships between mothers and daughters-in-law could be likened to the proverbial antagonist cat and dog affair. Some can barely live together in peace, and when they happen to share the same space, their moments together are often characterised by tension; for some, there will be a bitter exchange of words; and others simply aren’t in speaking terms. It is believed that nine in 10 mothers do not get along with their sons’ wives. It is not so clear why there is a lot of bad blood between daughters and their mothers-in-law because the relationship between most married women and their fathers-in-law isn’t always bad. Perhaps it’s because of the natural chemistry between the opposite poles that women are likely to get along with their fathers-in-law.

And maybe the bad blood between women and their mothers-in-law could be attributed to the usual rivalry between like poles.

Generally, wives complain about jealousy and domineering mothers-in-law who want to control affairs in their sons’ homes.

And when one decides to assert her position as a mother and wife in a home, this does not go well for an overbearing mother-in-law. On the other hand, mothers also have their own complaints about their daughters-in-law. It is things like lack of respect, keeping a home unkempt, failure to welcome visitors in a home and stinginess that would rile a mother-in-law. As a matter of fact, many mothers can forgive other sins by a daughter-in-law, except tightfistedness, which they believe is the reason some men neglect to provide material support to their parents when they marry. The situation is made worse if the man’s relatives feel unwelcome in a home while the woman’s family is getting VIP treatment. Normally, when one marries a breadwinner of his family, segregation in terms of who visits the couple or gets material support from them becomes a source of serious conflict between a woman and her in-laws. In most cases, wives are fingered for fanning divisions in families, usually by creating a wedge between men and their relatives because of their alleged stinginess or partiality to relatives. This is often a common complaint that people have against their daughters- or sisters-in-law. All these grievances are directed at women for the simple reason that as home managers and chief caterers, wives could either create a warm or hostile environment for visitors in a home. Women can also choose who to embrace and who to repel. And when a man’s relatives feel unwelcome in a home, they could make a woman’s life a living hell, especially if their son gives them the leverage to do so. Some people would go to an extent of attempting to wreck their son’s marriage if they see no hope of his wife making amends and becoming an ideal sister- or daughter-in-law. In worst-case scenarios, others would opt to entertain their son or brother’s lovers to fix his ‘mean’ wife. Mothers-in-law are major culprits where this kind of treachery is concerned. Side chicks take advantage of their weakness to spoil them with gifts. And for some people, it is not about their daughters-in-law being mean, but are rather driven by their own selfish desires. Then there are those in-laws who can’t resist the temptation to entertain their relatives’ lovers because they feel obliged to defend his infidelity. Oftentimes, the excuse you get from such people is that blood is thicker than water. Instead of chastising their sons for misbehaving and putting their lives at risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV, some parents would gladly embrace the other women because they believe it is fine for a man to cheat on his wife. As a matter of fact, in many cases where people are in cohort with their male relatives’ lovers, it has nothing to do with his wife being mean or uncultured. Traditionally, it is said a man’s infidelity doesn’t hurt, or, as the Bembas say, ubuchende bwa mwaume tabonaula ng’anda. On that basis, some in-laws will embrace their sons’ overs and keep big secrets for them.

I have heard stories of men who have children from extramarital affairs with the blessings of their relatives, but without their wives knowing about it. The lid on some of these secrets is only let off when a man dies. In such situations, a funeral becomes a battleground between the official widow and other women. Legal battles over the deceased’s estate, especially if one dies intestate, are likely to ensue between the widow, the other women and their children. It is sad that some parents are complicit in their sons’ immoral acts. My view is that parents should always provide the moral compass to their children as opposed to encouraging them to cheat on their spouses. Even in situations where a couple is faced with a serious rift, their parents or elders in the family should not take the side of immorality. Who else will provide the much-needed moral guidance to young couples if parents could spur them on to cheat on their spouses and keep dark secrets? Email:eshonga@daily-mail.co.zm/

emeldashonga@yahoo.com

Phone:0211-221364/227793