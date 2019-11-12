In Fashion raring to go

DIANA CHIPEPO, Cairo, Egypt

SUSPENDED for Saturday’s opening match against South Africa which ended scoreless, under-23 coach Beston Chambeshi would be happy to have his top scorer during the qualifiers available for the game against Nigeria tonight.

Fashion Sakala, who plays his club football for KV Oostende in Belgium, scored four goals in four games for the under-23 national team during the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations where the top three teams qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Unlike the Austria-based Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu who arrive this morning, Sakala should be able to recover sufficiently from jet lag before tonight's match