In defence of Mpondela

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

LONG-SERVING Zambia Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela, whose 22-year-old grip on the association continues to attract criticism from certain quarters, has received some backing from within his fraternity.

Former world champion Samuel Matete last week was again on the case of Mpondela, accusing him of turning the association into a dictatorship with those with intentions of challenging him receiving reprisals.

"ZA does not belong to Elias Mpondela and neither will it belong to anyone who believes he can be president until death do us part, no. ZA is bigger than all of us. We are all Zambians and we have every constitutional right to