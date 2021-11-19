In deep shock

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

TWO weeks after the false news of his death went around social media, there was another report yesterday, but this time, it was true – Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire had died. There was understandable disbelief at the news of his death. “It is with deep shock and sadness that we received news of the death of our Kabwata Member of Parliament,” President Hakainde Hichilema posted on his Facebook page before his spokesperson Anthony Bwalya repeated the words during a media briefing. Parliament, where he served on the Committee on Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources and also Media, Information and Communication Technologies, observed a moment of silence in honour of Mr Mkandawire, a former Lusaka mayor who was in his first term as an MP following his election victory in the August general election on the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket. Mr Mkandawire, 60, died after a speeding vehicle careered off the road and hit him outside his Woodlands Extension residence. “We were with him a while ago. He was chairing a meeting at the constituency office,” UPND Kabwata youth chairperson Anthony Zimba said. “He told us he didn’t want to be late for Parliament and left for home to prepare. The next thing was his CLICK TO READ MORE