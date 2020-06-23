Imusho dials Zamtel signal

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ABOUT 200 kilometres from Sesheke boma lies Imusho, which borders Angola and Namibia.

The area, which is in Western Province, has tourism, fisheries, and trade potential that could spur economic development.

It takes over six hours to get to Imusho because there is no road, thus hampering development potential.

Apart from the area not having a reliable road network, mobile communication was impossible due to lack of communication towers.

With the area remaining untapped and not able to contribute to the socio-economic development, Zamtel saw the need to invest through