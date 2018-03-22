‘Improve investigations skill to curb white-collar crimes’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi says there is need to improve financial forensic evidence gathering to effectively trace proceeds of crime and curb money laundering in Zambia.

Ms Siyunyi is concerned that the country still has challenges in gathering money-related evidence, which is crucial in the successful prosecution of money laundering cases.

She said this yesterday during the official opening of a three-day money laundering and assets forfeiture workshop for prosecutors and investigators.