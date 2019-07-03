Improve Airtel internet

Dear editor,

WITH the increased population and increased number of Airtel users in Luangwa Feira in Lusaka Province, Airtel 3G network has become slow on most devices.

By the way, we appreciate the wide radius of Airtel network such that even our neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Zimbabwe depend on it for calls and internet.

But the current situation is quite frustrating.

Please upgrade us to 4G. I guess we are the only district on 3G network.

People are now switching to other networks which have a faster internet speed.

I believe Airtel management shall take this seriously before a lot of customers switch to other networks.

DAKA RABBSON

Luangwa Feira Extension