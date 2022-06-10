Impressive COVID vaccination drive laudable

AS the cold season starts reaching the peak, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus is also steadily escalating.

Statistics by the Zambia National Public Health Institute are attesting to the trend of coronavirus cases surging with the intensity of the cold weather, and this will continue to be so for as long as we live with COVID-19. The fact that there are no signs yet of coronavirus being eradicated calls for sustainable prevention measures among citizens. And the most sustainable and effective prevention measure is for people to get vaccinated against the virus, which has claimed millions of lives across the globe. Initially when the pandemic spread to Zambia in 2020, the country had a challenge of COVID-19 vaccines, but this is no longer the case because cooperating partners have been giving us different types of vaccines. The difficulty we have had in the recent past is the slow uptake of vaccines. Currently, Zambia has five types of coronavirus vaccines: AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Sinopharm, and Moderna. When the vaccination exercise started, many citizens were sceptical about getting jabbed due to factors such as myths around the medicines and the fear of perceived side effects people may suffer after getting immunised. But since the Ministry of Health relaunched the vaccination campaign about a fortnight ago, the country has witnessed an impressive response from people who are turning up in considerably large numbers to get jabbed. This is particularly important because the vaccines have scientifically been proven to be among the most crucial modern health tools.

They save up to three million lives every year, and they have potential to save an additional 1.5 million. We are encouraged that Zambia has continued making milestone paces in getting more citizens vaccinated against coronavirus, with over six million inoculated so far. Latest statistics by the Zambia National Public Health Institute show that 6,276,399 people have so far received the jabs. From those who have been immunised, 3.9 million have been fully vaccinated while 2.3 million have received the first doses of the vaccines. On the other hand, 326,906 people have been jabbed with booster vaccines. This is an inspiring record for the country and people should continue encouraging their relatives and friends to get immunised because of the immense health benefits which come with vaccination. As stated by Ministry of Health director clinical care and diagnostic service Alex Makupe yesterday, this record of vaccination is principally due to the increased number of people who have accepted the vaccines. It is good to learn that after too much resistance by many citizens to get vaccinated due to, among others, myths about the preventive medicines, the narrative now seems to be on the positive side of things. This is important because Zambia, which targets to immunise about 70 percent of its eligible population (11.5 million), needs to attain herd immunity for it to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19. Herd immunity, also known as population immunity, is the indirect protection from an infectious disease which happens when a population is immune, either through vaccination or immunity developed through a previous infection. With over six million of the eligible population vaccinated against coronavirus, Zambia is on the right trajectory to attaining herd immunity. There is no need for people to continue believing myths on COVID-19 because there is no medical expert who would want a fellow human being to take noxious medication.

So, let us all make efforts to get inoculated against the novel virus to keep severe cases at bay, and for our country to attain herd immunity.