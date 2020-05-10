Imported cases make Nakonde new COVID-19 epicentre

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has recorded three COVID-19-related deaths and aggressive mass screening has unveiled the highest new coronavirus cases in one day at 85, with the border town of Nakonde becoming the new epicentre.

Two of the three deaths were recorded in Lusaka while one was recorded in Ndola, but Nakonde has become the new cause for concern as a massive testing exercise has revealed 76 cases out of 170 tests conducted.

The deaths involve an 82-year-old man of Nampundwe who had a stroke at home and was rushed to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital, where he was examined and CLICK TO READ MORE