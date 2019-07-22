Implementation critical to 7NDP success

IT IS now two years since President Edgar Lungu launched the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP), a detailed blueprint formulated to propel Zambia to its Vision 2030.

7NDP is an important development plan whose implementation will determine whether Zambia will achieve its vision of becoming a middle-income country by 2030.

7NDP offers a five-year perspective, defining a desired destination and identifies the role different sectors of society need to play in reaching that goal.

While the launch was characterised by pomp and splendour at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, its implementation is rather slow.

Yet 7NDP is critical for our country’s sustainable development as it serves as a compass to reach the country’s developmental goals.

Given that it is an important blue-print designed to eradicate poverty, it requires the participation of all citizens at various levels.

That is why President Lungu has called on all citizens to work towards the success of 7NDP.

Mr Lungu said Government’s blueprint for development needs the commitment of all stakeholders for it to succeed.

Speaking in Kitwe during a dinner on Saturday to raise money for the Partners In Mission Works (PIMW), a church-based organisation that reaches out to the poor, President Lungu said Government recognises that delivering inclusive and equitable development to citizens requires concerted effort and commitment of all stakeholders.

Launching a plan is one thing and seeing to it that it works is another.

Therefore, what remains critical now is how the well-intended 7NDP will be implemented.

All efforts expended in coming up with 7NDP will amount to nothing if it is not adequately implemented.

Government must ensure that it has the right human resource with adequate skills to implement the various aspects of the plan.

Furthermore, Government must provide the needed financial and other resources to help realise the goals set out in the plan.

7NDP expires in 2021, which is just around the corner. Government must therefore take stock of what has been and not been achieved.

President Lungu has noted that while the objectives of 7NDP are attainable, some citizens are sitting on the fence, probably waiting for Government to fail to achieve what it intended to do by 2021.

That is why he has made a clarion call for patriotism by citizens to own the blue-print and participate in its implementation.

Government alone cannot succeed in implementing 7NDP without the full participation of its citizens.

Simply put, Government wants citizens to make available their skills and talent in the implementation of the 7NDP as it builds towards Vision 2030.

Vision 2030 is a long-term plan that expresses the aspirations of the Zambian people to live in a strong and dynamic, middle-income industrial nation that provides opportunities for improving the well-being of all.

It encompasses values of socio-economic justice underpinned by the principles of gender- responsiveness, sustainable development, democracy and respect for human rights, among others.

Once implemented, the vision will position Zambia as an economy which is competitive, self-sustaining, dynamic and resilient to any shock; supports stability and is free from donor dependence.

Added to these aspirations, Zambia is expected to have stable social and cultural systems that support human capital formulation.

The goals of Vision 2030 are being implemented through national development plans (NDPs).

7NDP is the seventh in the series since the country started implementing the NDPs.