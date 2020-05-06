Implement presidential directive, chain stores told

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

AN agriculture think tank says Government must ensure that chain stores abide by President Edgar Lungu’s directive of supporting local farmers in the supply chain.

Kaypro Research Institute (KRI) Zambia chief executive officer Frank Kayula said in the wake of the coronavirus, small-scale farmers are likely to face challenges in accessing markets due to restrictions in movements.

Recently, during the third national address on the coronavirus, Mr Lungu directed the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to ensure that chain stores prioritise local agricultural products in their localities.

Dr Kayula said in an interview yesterday that chain stores should quickly implement President Lungu's directive as it will help create a ready market for small-scale farmers