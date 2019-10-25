‘Implement policies supporting entrepreneurial activities’

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

TO STIMULATE the domestic economy amid the tight liquidity facing the country, the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has called on Government to implement policies that will support entrepreneurial activities.

CTPD executive director Isaac Mwaipopo has called on citizens to embark on entrepreneurial ventures that will lead to more job creation and subsequently contribute to poverty alleviation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/