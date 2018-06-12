Implement industrial policy

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Association Manufacturers (ZAM) has called on Government to urgently implement the national industrial policy to address various factors stiflning the growth of the manufacturing sector.

Last week, Government launched the National Industrial Policy and its Implementation Plan to accelerate the industrialisation agenda through growth of the manufacturing sector from five percent to 20 percent by 2028.

But ZAM president Roseta Chabala said the successful implementation of the policy will result in the sector to thrive.

"The implementation of the national policy entails a concerted effort and