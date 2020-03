PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE plan by United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament (MPs) to impeach Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini will not succeed, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has said.

Mr Kampyongo, who described the intention as cheap politics, said the Patriotic Front (PF) MPs are ready to throw out the motion.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/