Impeachment frozen

PRISCILLA MWILA and CATHERINE MUMBA, Parliament

THE impeachment motion by the United Party for National Development (UPND) could not take off yesterday as anticipated and may pend until further notice.

This is because the Constitution does not specify the time frame within which such a motion can start being debated by the House.

First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala said the Speaker’s office is not compelled to table the motion within three days after its submission to the clerk’s office by the mover.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/