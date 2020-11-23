Impeachment calls dismissed

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

IMPEACHMENT suggestions by the United Party for National Development (UPND) should not be entertained because they are meant to distract Zambians from real issues like finding solutions to economic challenges facing the country.

Historian Huston Chiputa said in an interview yesterday that leaders of the Patriotic Front and opposition political parties are supposed to work together and share ideas on how to improve the welfare of Zambians.

UPND Mazabuka Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo has written to Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini seeking what he terms restoration of an impeachment motion against President Edgar Lungu on the order paper.

But Dr Chiputa, who is University of Zambia history lecturer, wonders about the basis of restoring an impeachment motion, which lapsed on the order paper, and how it will benefit Zambians.

“I thought the impeachment motion is water under the bridge! We have forgotten about this issue. This is introducing another problem on top of the others we are dealing with.

