Impact Capital Africa woos investors

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ABOUT 40 investors have expressed interest in investing in local businesses to ensure more jobs are created, Impact Capital Africa (ICA) has said.

Since 2018, the company has facilitated 22 investment deals that allowed 15 Zambian businesses to access funding worth over US$80 million.

ICA market engagement director Deborah Worton said the expected investments will go to key sectors of the economy.

“Our team has a continuous programme of engagement with impact investors with an interest in Zambia, both internationally and within the region, communicating with more than 300 investors in the last 18 months or so.

"Of these, we have identified a core list of 30 to 40 investor organisations that have an expressed interest in Zambian investment opportunities as part of their ongoing portfolio development," Ms Worton said in response to a query