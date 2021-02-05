Impact Capital Africa lectures on spending cash in COVID era

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

IMPACT Capital Africa (ICA) has advised companies looking for growth finance during the coronavirus era to have a defined plan of what they want to achieve with the investment.

Since 2018, the organisation has facilitated investments totalling over US$80 million and connects investors from around the world with businesses in Africa’s emerging markets.

The markets are those that can deliver both commercial success and positive social and environmental returns.

ICA market engagement director Deborah Worton said Zambian companies' businesses have evolved to a level where they can cope with the pressure that both COVID-19 and local macro-economic difficulties have imposed.