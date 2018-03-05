Immigration Department deports 47

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE Immigration Department has deported 47 and removed 90 foreigners from the country.

Those deported will never come back to Zambia while the ones removed can return after normalising their immigration documents.

The deportation was conducted between February 23 and March 1 after the affected foreigners finished serving their prison sentences for unlawful entry and stay in Zambia.

Immigration Department public relations officer Namati Nshinka said in a statement yesterday that those deported include 46 Ethiopians who were among the 70 arrested on October 15 last year in an operation conducted in… http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/