Immigration arrests Buildcon coach Zoric, 12 players

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola and FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

WITH a Super Division match against Nakambala Leopards due tomorrow, Buildcon were dealt a major jolt when the Department of Immigration arrested coach Ivan Zoric and 12 players for working in Zambia without valid documentation.

There was no option but to postpone the match. Buildcon Football Club confirmed in an eight-word statement on their Facebook page before the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) later did so as well.