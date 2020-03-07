Sport

Immigration arrests Buildcon coach Zoric, 12 players

March 7, 2020
BUILDCON supporters, captured above cheering on their team during a Super Division match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, had huge expectations this season after qualifying for continental football last year. Now the bubble has burst and there is near uncertainty on the future of the club. PICTURE: STAFRANCE ZULU

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola and FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka
WITH a Super Division match against Nakambala Leopards due tomorrow, Buildcon were dealt a major jolt when the Department of Immigration arrested coach Ivan Zoric and 12 players for working in Zambia without valid documentation.
There was no option but to postpone the match. Buildcon Football Club confirmed in an eight-word statement on their Facebook page before the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) later did so as well.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

