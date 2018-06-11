Immaturity cost Chipolopolo title – Chambeshi

DIANA CHIPEPO, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka, Ndola

ZAMBIA coach Beston Chambeshi says players’ immaturity cost them a fifth Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup title.

And Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) deputy general secretary Adrian Kashala said losing twice to Zimbabwe in the regional tournament final is disappointing.

The Chipolopolo gave away a 2-1 lead to lose 4-2 to Zimbabwe.

“Towards the end we were 2-1 up, we started putting the ball down and we were short to hold high balls. My boys with their immaturity had to succumb to pressure. We had a chance to kill the game. We should have killed the game only that we missed a chance but that’s how football is, it can turn around especially if you miss a clear chance READ MORE