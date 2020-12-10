IMF weighs bid

NANCY SIAME, NKOLE MULAMBIA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has formally requested for a financing arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support its reform efforts.

The IMF is currently assessing the application.

In the past four years, Government has sought to engage IMF for a bailout package aimed at easing the current macro-economic and financial challenges while the country implements urgent stabilisation and fiscal reforms.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by IMF press officer Lucie Fouda.

"As part of this assessment and following an invitation by the Zambian authorities, a high-level delegation led by IMF director for the African department Abebe Selassie and