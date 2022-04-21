IMF, WB complete debt sustainability analysis

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group have completed a joint debt sustainability analysis which indicates Zambia’s need to access debt relief and strengthen its return to sustainable debt levels.

And Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has urged the World Bank Group and other development partners to act swiftly in supporting Zambia’s reform agenda and proposed debt restructuring.

World Bank Group managing director for operations Axel van Trotsenburg announced the completion of the debt sustainability analysis for Zambia when he met Dr Musokotwane on Monday.

The high-level talks were held at the World Bank headquarters in Washington D.C., United States of America.

