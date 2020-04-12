IMF, WB call for debt servicing break

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka
THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have called for a halt to debt servicing for the world’s poorest countries.
The latest World Bank Group report has revealed that sub-Saharan Africa is going into recession with initially projected 2020 growth adversely affected by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
IMF said the standstill of debt service to official bilateral creditors for the world's poorest countries should help economies deal with the strong negative effects of
