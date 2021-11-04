IMF talks resume

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WHILE the decision by the new dawn administration to fall back on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues to divide public opinion, there is no going back. In any case, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has said it is imperative for the country to get IMF support for its economic recovery programme.

With that, today, the Ministry of Finance and the international lender will commence virtual discussions on a programme under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF). The IMF delegation will be led by Allison Holland while Dr Musokotwane, who presented his proposed national budget to Parliament last Friday, will lead the Zambian team.

Secretary to Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says the aim of the discussions with the IMF is to achieve a staff level agreement that outlines an agreed policy reform package and CLICK TO READ MORE