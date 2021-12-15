IMF: It may be the lesser devil

MY VIEWPOINT with JACK ZIMBA

LET’S see, what is more painful, getting an injection or a splinter? Of course the former is curative and intended, while the latter is punitive and unintended.

A lot has been said already about the US$1.4 billion bailout agreement between GRZ and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but really it’s a subject that won’t go away for the next many years.

This is because these decisions always tend to have far-reaching implications that can spill over to the next generation.

Ask those who suffered the consequences of the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) three decades ago; they will tell long sad tales of the IMF-inspired economic programme under President Frederick Chiluba.

I remember in my early teens how my single mother lost her job and we had to make adjustments to our own lives because the country had to adjust. We moved from a nice neighbourhood on the fringes of the Lusaka central business district to the crowded backside of town.

Though young, I remember how hard it was to adjust to that change, but thanks to a resilient woman that my mother was, we made it through that dark patch.

Some will even go further to the Kaunda days back in the 1980s and tell of how the IMF intervention in our economy made life a living hell