IMF gives green light

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) management has given its team of officers the mandate to discuss an economic programme for Zambia.

Zambia has been seeking an IMF bailout package to enable Government to effectively manage the local economy and ensure fiscal fitness.

IMF mission chief Dhaneshwar Ghura announced that his team now has the mandate to discuss an economic programme for Zambia.

This came to light during the start of the IMF virtual consultative and information exchange mission for Zambia.

The first session between the IMF and Zambia's team led by Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng'andu was held on Monday.