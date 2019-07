KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE Zambian foreign exchange market could receive a boost once the pending International Monetary Fund (IMF) package is concluded, an economist says.

Lusaka economist Mutisunge Zulu said in an interview yesterday that the bailout from the multilateral institution remains necessary in boosting investor confidence, which can result in United States dollar inflows through portfolio investments.