IMF bailout package talks continue

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

SECRETARY to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has said a team of officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected in Zambia next week to continue the consultative process for a bailout package.Mr Yamba said the IMF officials’ visit to Zambia follows the successful submission of data which the global financial institution requested for.

He said the meeting is expected to reconcile figures between the two parties and find the best way forward.