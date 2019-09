CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has pleaded with the High Court to reduce the maintenance fee for his daughter from K7,000 to K1,500 because he is struggling to fend for his four other children.

The city father has asked the court to vary the maintenance order dated April 23, 2019 in which he was ordered to be paying K7,000 monthly child maintenance fee for his five-year-old daughter, Emmanuella.