I’m safe, sound, says Nevers

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

MOVEMENT for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba has dismissed reports that he has been arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking from a hotel room in Lubumbashi in DRC, Dr Mumba said he is safe as he has only been restricted, not arrested as some sections of the media are suggesting.

Dr Mumba said in an interview yesterday that he had not been arrested, but as a former vice-president of Zambia he was restricted to a hotel room in Lubumbashi.

Asked whether he contacted Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji, Dr Mumba answered in the affirmative.

“Yes, I called Minister Malanji and briefed him. I am surprised that no Consulate staff has made any effort to come and check and CLICK TO READ MORE