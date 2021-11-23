I’m sad – Renard

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WHILE questions have been asked about the quality of the current Zambia national team players following a string of undesired results, former Chipolopolo coach Herve Renard believes the country has abundant football talent and is sad not to see them at the Africa Cup.

In a snippet of the upcoming documentary with Ken Studio, which will make 10 years from the time Zambia won the Africa Cup, Renard said his heart has a Zambian tattoo.

Renard, who could not rule out the possibility of returning to coach Zambia in future, said the country has fantastic talent in football.

The Frenchman said his heart is still with Zambia and he feels sad not to see Zambia at the Africa Cup.

Renard became a household name among soccer fans in Zambia after guiding the Chipolopolo to their only Africa Cup title in 2012.

“You never know what can happen in future in life I don’t know anything about the future, the only thing I can tell you is that when I don’t see Zambia at the Africa Cup I am sad CLICK TO READ MORE