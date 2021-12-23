I’m not shaken – Milly

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

SOCIALITE Mirriam Namusokwe, popularly known as Aunty Milly, is not shaken by her arrest because she is a child of God. Ms Namusokwe, 40, who is well known for skin care products, was arrested on Tuesday together with Aaron Mando, 25, and Henry Banda, 32, by Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and police for allegedly selling uncertified Milly multi-purpose juice. She claims the juice can cure a number of diseases like diabetes, cancer, kidney complications, heart failure and asthma. But Ms Namusokwe says what she is going through has made her stronger. She was responding to words of encouragement from her fans during a live Facebook post, where she also announced that she is expecting her sixth child. “I am a child of God and I live by faith. All this will pass. Your hardest times often lead to the greatest moments of your life. Keep the faith, it will all be worth it in the end,” Ms Namusokwe said. Some followers asked Ms Namusokwe if it is not too early for her to have another child after delivering a baby boy over a year ago. She said she consulted a gynaecologist.

Ms Namusokwe encouraged women to endeavour to consult gynaecologists whenever they want to have children. "I am 40 and I recently got married. This is my second child with my husband, so if he wants another child, why not?" Ms Namusokwe said. And in a statement, Milly Beauty management said that the Milly multi-purpose juice is not