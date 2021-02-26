I’m boss – Kambwili

NDC leader dismisses expulsion, fights back with firepower

CONFUSION has erupted in National Democratic Congress (NDC) following a decision of five members of the central committee to expel party president and founder Chishimba Kambwili, who has declared his dismissal null and void.

NDC secretary general Bridget Atanga announced Mr Kambwili’s expulsion from NDC during a press briefing yesterday for refusing to join the United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance.

But during another media briefing later at his residence, Mr Kambwili said there is no provision in the NDC constitution which gives power to few members of the central committee to expel the party president for refusing to be in an alliance.

“Mwenya Musenge [former NDC secretary general] expelled me but it did not go anywhere? When you start a war, assess the risk. You can’t be a fluffy dog wanting to bite a lion. CLICK