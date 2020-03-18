ILO, Kafue Gorge partner on renewable energy

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

TO MAKE Zambia effectively embark on renewable energy projects to develop a diversified sector, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Kafue Gorge Regional Training Centre (KGRTC) have partnered to enhance the latter’s capacity to deliver training in renewable energy and energy efficiency (REEE).

The programme, which is being implemented under the Skills Development for the Renewable Energy Project Sector (SKIDRES), a Swedish Embassy-supported programme, is aimed at bridging skills gaps in the renewable energy and energy efficiency subsectors in the country and region.

ILO country director George Okutho said at an editor’s engagement yesterday that the project will specifically focus on skills development for a duration of CLICK TO READ MORE