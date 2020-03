FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT loses K50 million annually due to illicit tobacco trade mainly through smuggled cigarettes, Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has said.

Through two policy briefs on control of illicit tobacco trade and proposals for tobacco taxation in Zambia, CTPD indicates that the revenue losses could be averted by Government via strict taxation laws.