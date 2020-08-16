Illicit spirits back on the market

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

THE illicit highly potent spirits commonly known as tujilijili have resurfaced on the market with many outlets in Lusaka stocking the alcoholic beverage.

The sale and manufacturing of the 30ml plastic sachets was banned in Zambia in 2012 following increased concerns on its side-effects to consumers.

But these beverages are now back on the market and are reportedly imported from Tanzania and Kenya.

At COMESA market, a sachet of Konyagi, Kiroba and Samson costs K15, and at City Market and Soweto Market the sachet costs K14.

Traders at COMESA market, said the commodity is still on demand despite the ban over seven years ago.