Illegal trade chokes soya beans market

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE sustainability of crop diversification and value addition are being hampered by the influx of illegal trade in cooking oil, thus affecting the soya beans market, a milling company has said.

The country requires about 120,000 tonnes of vegetable oil which comprises of soya bean, sunflower and palm, although only 40 percent is produced locally.

Pembe Flour Mills Zambia Limited animal nutritionist David Kamau said if left unchecked, the scourge has the potential to choke local edible oil industries.