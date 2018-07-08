Illegal miners scavenge for lead

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

AS he ascends the lead and zinc slug dump at the closed Kabwe Mine, Timothy Phiri seems to be lost in thought.

But he is slowly making his way towards his colleagues who are in a hole scavenging for lead.

For 16 years, Mr Phiri has been eking out a living by scavenging for lead in this section of the disused mine, now called ‘Black Mountain’ in Mutwe wa Nsofu area.

Mr Phiri and other illegal miners ignore the fact that they are trespassing on the slug dump owned by Enviro Processing Limited (EPL).

To them, this forbidden area, also patronised by young lovers and children, is a source of their livelihood.

“We work here and take care of our families and we also send our children to school,” says Mr Phiri.

“Like me, I have been doing this [scavenging for lead] for almost 16 years now, they are saying we can’t come here.”

He says as long as there are no jobs, people like him will not stop flocking to the former mine area.

Within the same area is a place called salvage where a horde of youths and men also scavenge for lead.

Unlike their counterparts at Black Mountain some metres away, they have dug holes and trenches in the ground to get lead out of the dirt.

But things will not be the same again. The police have intensified patrols in the area to curb the illegal activities.

“There are always a lot of people here but today as you can see, our colleagues are afraid of being arrested,” a young man who identifies himself as Jimmy, says.

Jimmy says after the accident at copper slug dump known as ‘Black Mountain’ in Kitwe, which recently collapsed leaving 11 people dead, they are being stopped from conducting their activities.

“Since the accident happened in Kitwe, someone said we should stop our activities here,” says Jimmy who was found with his friend Ken cleaning the lead they had collected.

“But the mourning period is over and now we are told what we are doing is illegal and we should stop.”

Ken says over 250 illegal miners flock to the old mine from Monday to Saturday to mine lead.

They are aware they operate in a dangerous area but they take precautions, according to Ken.

This is why they do not go very deep in the ground as they search for lead, he adds.

“What we are doing here is not illegal because this mine is closed,” Ken says. “Now, they don’t want us here and we really don’t know the reason.”

Mining took place for over 90 years at the old lead and zinc mine until Government closed it in 1994 because it had become uneconomic.

Since the late 1990s, some illegal miners have been flocking there to mine lead.

Over the years, EPL has been buying areas that were under the ownership of other companies.

Areas like Black Mountain is under EPL but this has not stopped illegal miners from trespassing to mine lead which is on demand.

The police in Kabwe has said mining is illegal in the area and has intensified patrols, especially after the accident in Kitwe.

“To them, they are not looking at safety but as police, we have a responsibility to protect lives and property, that’s why we have taken this move,” Central Province commissioner of police Joel Njase says.

Mr Njase says it is important to be proactive in addressing safety concerns before life is lost.

The accident in Kitwe, Mr Njase says, is a wakeup call and measures should be put in place to protect lives at the old mine.

Until there is a lasting solution, the police will not allow illegal mining and miners risking their lives in the epicentre of lead pollution in Kabwe.

“Our position as police is that we will not allow them there until Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) and the Ministry of Mines advise,” Mr Njase says.

Kabwe District commissioner Dominic Mulenga says activities taking place at the old mine are illegal.

“After seeing that calamity on the Copperbelt, even us in Kabwe thought of engaging those people at the defunct mine because they don’t know any safe methods to use when they are working there,” Mr Mulenga says.

The illegal miners have been encouraged to form co-operatives through which they can establish a company that will work with Government, Mr Mulenga says.

The Ministry of Mines is being engaged to help in coming up with a lasting solution to illegal mining at old mine.

“In short, what we want is to provide safety measures and again to legalise [their activities] in the way it has been done on the Copperbelt where they formed Chapamo Company,” he says.

Kabwe Municipal Council (KMC) describes the old mine as a highly polluted area.

Director of health Paul Mukuka says the miners are risking their lives because they inhale dust contaminated with lead particles

“It should be noted that it’s a hotspot for lead pollution,” Mr Mukuka says. “It has extremely high lead content.”

The banning of illegal mining or removal of illegal miners is therefore a positive development to safeguard the lives of the miners, he adds.

Mr Mukuka also says KMC through Zambia Mining and Environment Remediation Improvement Project is addressing challenges of effects of lead on human health and the environment.

But for the illegal miners venturing into a lead contaminated area is the least of their worries.

They say the antidote to this is to drink milk to neutralise any lead toxicology in their bodies.

For now, scavenging for lead is of paramount concern to them.