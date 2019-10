CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

SIAVONGA District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has directed marine police in the area to arrest people found fishing on Lake Kariba when there are bad weather conditions.

This follows the continued drowning of fishermen on Lake Kariba with about 12 having died within a short period.

On Thursday last week, two fishermen drowned on the lake and their bodies have not yet been found. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE