‘I’ll wear Zambian jersey with pride’

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

SCOTLAND-BASED defender Frankie Musonda says he will play for Zambia with pride and will fight for the country following his clearance by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security to be issued with a passport. Frankie is happy that his dream of featuring for Zambia has materialised. "I will wear the Zambian jersey with pride and we have to fight for the badge and the country," he posted on his Facebook page. Meanwhile, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation reports that Frankie's father, Patrick Musonda, is delighted that his son will finally feature for the Chipolopolo. Musonda is looking forward to seeing his son give the best performance and help Zambia qualify for the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations finals. Zambia failed to qualify for the 2017, 2019 and 2021 editions in Gabon, Egypt and Cameroon, respectively. Musonda said his son is a talented footballer who will immensely contribute to the Chipolopolo's quest to regain dominance in Africa and world football. And Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) communications manager Sydney Mungala said they are happy that Frankie has been cleared to play for Zambia and are hoping that United States of America-based defender Aime Mabika could also be cleared soon. On Friday, Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security public relations officer Nephas Chifuta announced that the citizenship committee had given a go-ahead to issue Frankie with a passport while Mabika is yet to be cleared. Mungala said Frankie will add depth to