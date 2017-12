DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

SOUTH African boxer Dalisizwe Komani says he is in Zambia to teach Africa Boxing Union (ABU) flyweight champion Ibrahim Muwowo Mohamed a lesson.

Muwowo, 20, will tomorrow step in the ring to defend the ABU flyweight title against the 35-year old South African at Government Complex in Lusaka.

Komani said his mission is to dethrone Mohamed from the ABU championship and is prepared for the challenge.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/