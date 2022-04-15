Ignore talks from nation-wreckers- HH

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has warned Zambians against being cheated by those who destroyed the country into believing that they can now do better than when they were in control. Speaking when he met traditional leaders before addressing a public meeting in Katimba ward of Monze district on Wednesday, President Hichilema said his administration has started taking development to all parts of the country without segregation. “We thank you for the vote in last year’s election. What we are saying and doing here is what we are saying and doing across the country. Within our few months in office, we have implemented some of the policies never done in many years. “When we told people that free education was possible, they questioned us on the source of funds. But today our children are going to schools without CLICK TO READ MORE