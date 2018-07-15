Ignore liars, says Wina

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has called on Zambians to ignore sentiments by opposition political parties that Government has failed to complete on-going developmental projects countrywide.Mrs Wina said Government still remains focused on completing all development projects despite the challenges it faces.

“There was a delay in completing some of the development projects because of the unforeseen calamities that this Government went through but we remain committed in developing this country,” she said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/