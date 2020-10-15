IG seeks justice for GBV victims

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, DORICAH SAKALA

Lusaka

THERE is need for effective police response and increased access to justice for victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to deter would-be offenders, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said.

Mr Kanganja says police officers should also be sensitive when dealing with victims of GBV.

He said this yesterday when he officiated at the opening of a three-day training of trainers workshop for police instructors tasked to prevent GBV.

“The Zambia Police Service provides essential services. Therefore, it’s imperative that sensitisations continue to be conducted to encourage victims to CLICK TO READ MORE