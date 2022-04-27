IG re-opens gassing probe

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

INVESTIGATIONS into the gassing incidents that characterised the country in 2020 have been re-opened. Inspector-General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says most cases that were reported at the time call for further investigations as they were not logically concluded. Mr Kajoba said this yesterday when he opened the criminal investigators workshop at Zambia Police Training College. This is contained in a statement issued by police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga. By July last year, the country had noted about 600 incidents of spraying of offensive and choking chemicals in houses, schools and colleges countrywide.

Copperbelt had the highest number of cases at 369 followed by Lusaka with 56, while the lowest, six cases, was noted in Eastern Province. Police arrested 40 suspects, who appeared before courts of law. Some people took advantage of the gassing incidents to spread false information, which led to some riots by members of the public. About 60 people died due