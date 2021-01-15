IG freezes leave

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

TO GUARANTEE adequate manpower before, during and after the August 12 general elections, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has cancelled leave for all officers until further

notice.

Mr Kanganja says police started preparing for the general elections last year during the commanders’ conference.

He said in an interview yesterday that provincial commissioners were asked to come up with plans on how they were going to police elections in their areas of command.

"Leave is cancelled until further notice for all officers to ensure