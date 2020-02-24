If God is blessing me, let it be – Chamanga

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

BEING a leading goalscorer in the league in many instances usually has the player carrying such an accolade looking to stay in that position until the final day of the league, but that is not the case with Zambia Super Division James Chamanga, who says he is rather focused on the team’s achievements.

His two goals against Green Buffaloes on Saturday pushed his tally to 14 goals for the season, putting him one better than his closest rival Baba Basile, who also scored a brace in Lusaka Dynamos' win over Mufulira Wanderers.